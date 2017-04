FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is asking for help from the public identifying a man wanted in connection to a fraud case.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt, the suspect is wanted for questioning about identity theft and credit card fraud in Florence and Myrtle Beach.

One of the incidents occurred a Belk in Florence on March 8, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.