Horry County Council discusses extending hospitality fee to fund I-73

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) -Horry County leaders vote Tuesday night on whether or not to extend the county’s hospitality fee that could help fund the I-73 project.

Council member Johnny Vaught says passing this extension could help generate millions of dollars, helping them speed up the process for I-73.

Tuesday is the second reading of the ordinance that if passed would allow the county to repeal what’s called the ‘Sunset provision’ of the 1.5 percent hospitality fee. The provision means they’d be able to keep collecting the fee that comes when you stay in a hotel, eat at a restaurant, or see a movie or show in a theatre.

Vaught says it collects millions of dollars they’ve been using to build Highway 22 and Highway 31 but if they continue collecting that tax, it could be used to pay for I-73, a project they’re desperate to find money for.

“We don’t know how much the feds are going to support us or how much South Carolina’s going to support us. We know we need the road, and so, we’ve pledged to work with those groups and see what we have to do and to try and be ready with some money if we need to,” Johnny Vaught, Horry County Council member.

County leaders want to hear from the public tonight and have a public hearing for the ordinance Tuesday a 6 p.m. before it moves on for a third and final vote.