Lumberton police, NC SBI investigate after bodies found

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Investigators say they are working two separate crime scenes where bodies were reportedly found.

A press release from Captain Terry Parker with Lumberton police says officers with the Lumberton Police Department are working alongside the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

One of the crime scenes is located at 505 Peachtree Street and the other is across the street at 702 East 5th Street. Online maps reflect the two sites are less than 400 feet apart.

Captain Parker says one body was found at each location.

Investigators would not release how the victims died or if any suspects had been identified.