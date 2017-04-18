Myrtle Beach police release photo of car connected to 2 shootings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach surveillance camera captured a photograph of a car officers believe is connected to two shootings this week.

On Tuesday, Myrtle Beach Police announced they were searching for two shooting suspects after responding to separate shootings within moments of one another Monday night.

According to Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police, officers were called to the area of 6th Avenue North and Flagg Street around 11:15 p.m. Monday night for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they spoke with a victim who explained he was approached by two men, one pulled out a gun and demanded items from the victim. When the victim tried to run from the armed robbers, the gunman shot at the victim but did not hit him.

While officers were at the scene of the 6th Ave. N. shooting, another call came in for a second shooting in the area of 33rd Avenue North and Oak Street. Officers responded to the area and found one victim in the road. The victim was approached by two men, in what officers believe was an attempt to rob the victim. During the incident, the attackers shot the victim, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Lt. Crosby says preliminary evidence in this investigation leads officers to believe the suspects were the same in both shootings. In both incidents, the suspects were described as black males traveling in a Silver Hyundai Elantra. The first suspect was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket over a white shirt, blue jeans, and dark shoes. The second suspect was last seen wearing all dark clothing, except for white shoes.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.