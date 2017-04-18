Myrtle Beach Strokes for Stroke event set For May 11

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The American Heart Association (AHA) will host the Strokes for Stroke art event on Thursday May 11, 2017 at the Franklin G. Burroughs­-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum.

The event aims to raise awareness about stroke month, which is during May. Every 40 seconds someone has a stroke. Although stroke is the No. 5 killer in South Carolina and the leading cause of serious long-term disability in the United States, many Americans do not think of stroke as a major health concern.

The art show offers a creative way to get the message across that 80 percent of strokes are preventable. Every piece of artwork was designed by someone affected by stroke. The event is open to the public from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and there is free admission. The private reception takes place from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m.

The American Heart Association’s mission is to educate the community about the warning signs of stroke. The AHA recommends the acronym F.A.S.T for face dropping, arm weakness, speech difficulty, time to call 911. High blood pressure is the No. 1 risk factor for stroke, but patients can control it through healthy living, exercise, a low-sodium diet and medication.