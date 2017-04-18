NCAA announces championship sites to include golf tournament in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The NCAA announced tournament sites for the next five years Tuesday, including several championship games in South Carolina and one tournament in Myrtle Beach.

According to the list, Coastal Carolina and Myrtle Beach Regional Sports Alliance will host the DI Men’s Golf Regional Championship May 12-15, 2019, at TPC Myrtle Beach.

In response to the decision, Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement:

We are thrilled to have the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Regional Tournament coming to the Myrtle Beach area in 2019. Hosting this event is a tremendous opportunity for the entire Grand Strand, as it solidifies the Myrtle Beach area as a great sports tourism destination, attracts regional and national publicity, and brings more visitors to our community. We are proud of the great success of past college athletic events and look forward to continue showcasing the Grand Strand as an ideal location for future high-profile sporting events.”

The NCAA selected more than 600 host sites for preliminary rounds and finals of predetermined championships in Divisions I, II and III planned from 2017-18 through 2021-22. According to the NCAA website, they received more than 3,000 bid submissions from NCAA member schools, conferences, sports commissions and cities.

The list also includes DI men’s basketball first/second round in Columbia in 2019, DI men’s basketball first/second round in Greenville in 2022, DI men and women’s cross country regional in Rock Hill in 2018 and the DI women’s basketball regional championship in Greenville in 2020.

The NCAA says the sites were chosen based on the member organization’s ability to create “an exceptional experience for the student-athletes, along with adherence to NCAA bid specifications.” Organizers considered the member’s facilities, ease of travel to the location, lodging and adherence to NCAA principles.

The site selections also followed the NCAA Board of Governors’ vote to allow consideration of championship bids in North Carolina. As a result of the vote earlier this month, NCAA officials said House Bill 142, a compromise bill to HB2, met “the minimal NCAA requirements.”

The announcement confirmed Greensboro will host the first and second round of the 2019 and 2020 men’s basketball tournament, N.C. State will host the first and second round of the men’s basketball tournament at the PNC Arena in 2021, Mount Olive and Cary will host the Division II Baseball Championship in 2019 through 2022, Greensboro will host the DII men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships in 2022, N.C. State will host the 2022 men’s and women’s rifle championships and in 2020, N.C. State will host a women’s gymnastics regional.

See the full list here.