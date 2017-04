NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety says two lanes of Highway 17 southbound are closed due to a car crash Tuesday morning.

A Nixel alert sent by North Myrtle Beach officials says drivers should avoid the area of 8th Avenue South because of a vehicle collision. The alert did not specify how many cars are involved in the crash or an estimated time with the two lanes fo Hwy 17 southbound will be reopened.