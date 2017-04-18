Two jailed for breaking into used truck dealership

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been charged for breaking into a used truck dealer in Bennettsville and taking numerous items, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

A release from Sgt. Jamie Seales with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Brandon Conner, 27, of Florence, and Brandon William Jones of Effingham were charged for third degree burglary, malicious damage to property and grand larceny more than $10,000.

The suspects are accused of breaking into DriveNow on Hwy 38 South in January and taking batteries, tires and rims used on tractor trailer trucks that the business sells and repairs. The suspects were caught on video and three weeks ago, investigators were able to identify them with help from the Florence County and Sumter County Sheriff’s Offices.

The Florence County, Chesterfield and Darlington County Sheriff’s Offices all assisted in the case and the recovery of some of the property in Chesterfield County, the release said.

Jones is in custody in Sumter and is wanted by various agencies for similar incidents of theft. Conner was arrested by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office while assisting the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Conner and Jones have prior records and bond has been set on Conner at $27,000, Sgt. Seales says.