Bennettsville man arrested for calling 911, threatening to kill law enforcement

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says one man has been arrested for threatening to kill law enforcement officers.

The press release from Captain Jamie Seales says 35-year-old Dannie Harrington of Bennettsville was charged with threatening the life of a public official.

Tuesday evening, Harrington called the Marlboro County 911 center and threatened to kill people including members of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and Bennettsville Police Department.

Harrington was arrested without incident and will have a bond hearing at a later date.

“In this day and time, threats of this nature have to be acted on quickly. The safety of the public is our priority and especially in this situation where the threat of mass killings and law enforcement as targets are part of the threat. We were fortunate to be able to have him in custody so quickly,” said Sheriff Charles Lemon.