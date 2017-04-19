Casinos along Grand Strand: ‘Something I think we should certainly look at’

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) Horry County Council Chairman, Mark Lazarus, said he’s open to the idea of having one or two casinos along the Grand Strand.

South Carolina Representative, Todd Rutherford, and Senator Gerald Malloy both introduced legislation this year that would legalize gambling in South Carolina.

“It would be in counties that wanted it and needed it and it could benefit the entire state,” said Rutherford. He believes two or three casinos in Myrtle Beach could generate hundreds of millions of dollars for the state.

Rutherford’s bill would put money raised from casinos towards fixing South Carolina roads while Malloy’s bill would put proceeds in the state’s retirement system.

“It’s something that I think we should certainly look at,” Lazarus said about the possibility of bringing gambling to the Grand Strand. “I don’t think it’s something that should be placed in the middle of the city, downtown area. I think it’s something that should be heavily regulated and heavily taxed.”

Lazarus also wouldn’t want too many casinos in the area.

“It would be more of a destination area, maybe one or two permits allowed only,” he added. “I wouldn’t want to see what happened with the video parlors that started popping up all over the place I think that would not be good.”

Years ago, South Carolina had tens of thousands of video poker machines but in 1999 the South Carolina Supreme Court upheld a law that banned the games.

“I think that it’s something that if we were to do it and if it were to pass it would be limited in scope as far as hotels,” said Lazarus. “No hotels attached to it. We’ve got plenty of hotels along the Grand Strand.”

Horry County Representative Jeff Johnson said he would not support bringing casinos to the Grand Strand.

“I believe it’s a family oriented destination and our beaches are family oriented,” he added. “I believe it will bring some other illegal activities with it which I don’t think would be good for our area.”

Both bills are still in the Judiciary Committee and did not make the crossover date at the State House.

Many people News13 spoke with said it would be difficult to pass the bill.

“If it’s even possible you’d have to change the State Constitution which would be a hard thing to do in the state of South Carolina,” added Lazarus.