Darlington deputies arrest 3 for recent grocery store burglaries

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says three people have been arrested for burglaries that occurred at a grocery store in Darlington.

A press release from Lt. Robert Kilgo says 17-year-old Sebastian Chandler Hatchell of Timmonsville and two other juveniles have been charged with burglary second degree.

According to Lt. Kilgo, the suspects entered Hodges Grocery on Lake Swamp Road on February 15 and March 19 and stole numerous items.

Investigators also say they have recovered one firearm and ammunition.

Hatchell was arrested Tuesday and is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

Burglary second degree is a felony that carries up to 15 years in prison if convicted.