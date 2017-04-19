Darlington Professional Women name club member ‘Woman of the Year’

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – On Wednesday, the Darlington Professional Women recognized their 2017 Woman of the Year.

This year, the award went to Amanda Boykin who helps maintain the club’s Facebook page,  keep track of directories and also help with the newsletter.

The club says she does it all with humility.

 

“It’s very exciting and I was very surprised. Very humbling. I don’t feel like I’m deserving of an award of Woman of the Year, but I appreciate it a lot,” said Woman of the Year winner Amanda Boykin.

Boykin’s family also attended today’s annual recognition ceremony. Club leaders also swore in new members Wednesday.

