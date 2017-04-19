Dillon man arrested for shooting 4 in Illinois bar Saturday

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – A man from Dillon was arrested Tuesday in connection to a shooting that injured four people in Illinois this weekend.

Rock Falls Police Chief Tammy Nelson held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to announce 32-year-old Seth Thomas Wallace was arrested without incident Tuesday by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Chief Nelson, Wallace faces four charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and is being held on a $1 million bond. More charges are possible, and Wallace is currently being held in the Dillon County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Illinois, Rock Falls police said. The chief confirmed the extradition could take several weeks during the media conference.

The suspect is accused of firing six rounds in a Illinois bar and injuring four men. Two of the four victims have already been released from the hospital, the chief said.

Police in Illinois released video of the suspect on social media that was shared by thousands. Chief Nelson says social media played a large role in identifying Wallace.

“Without this ability to reach across the country, i’m not sure we would have been able to solve this crime in the time frame that we did,” Chief Nelson said during the news conference.

Rock Falls police say they received a call Monday evening from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office after they received a tip from a member of the suspect’s family. Investigators say Wallace is a distant cousin of the person that owns the bar where the shooting happened.