First Sub-Tropical Development of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1st, but that’s not stopping mother nature from stirring up the tropics.

Subtropical Depression One has developed in the Atlantic with winds near 35mph and is located near 32.4° N and 40.0° W. The storm is very weak and disorganized but has just enough tropical characteristics to be called a depression. The storm has a brief window for further development before quickly dissipating. If it becomes a named storm, the first name on the list is Arlene.

The system is expected to spin for a few days and have no impacts to land.

Hurricane season official begins June 1st and ends November 30th. We typically see our peak around September.