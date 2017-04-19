Horry County Police investigate early-morning stabbing

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police investigate a stabbing Wednesday morning.

According to an official report, officers were dispatched to a fight with multiple stabbing victims on Fountain Pointe Lane just before 6:30 a.m. When officers responded on scene, two victims were found in the road in front of an apartment building.

The report claims officers were advised the stabbings happened after an argument inside of a residence. A person identified as a suspect in the police report was found on a sidewalk near the victims, “shirtless and covered in blood as well.”

All three people were taken to an area hospital.

