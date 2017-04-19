Horry County Schools announces new principals, new executive director

Horry County Schools View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools says they have named several new principals and a new executive director at their last school board meeting.

According to a post on the Horry County Schools Facebook page, the appointments will begin for the 2017-2018 school year.

Jeremy Rich, who is currently the assistant principal at Carolina Forest High was appointed principal to Socastee High.

Jimmy McCullough who currently serves as the assistant principal at Conway High was named principal at Horry County Education Center.

Olga Toggas, who brings experience as an assistant principal at Forestbrook Middle, will move to serve as principal at St. James Middle.

Shelley Todd who now works at Conway Middle as an assistant principal was appointed principal at Loris Middle.

The new Executive Director of Elementary Education will be Mark Porter, who is currently serving as Director of Human Resources.