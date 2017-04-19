International Drive settlement asks both sides to drop lawsuits

By Published:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Environmentalists have agreed to drop a lawsuit that held up the International Drive project in Horry County.

They fought the project for years because the county cancelled plans for a bear tunnel.

Court records filed yesterday show the environmentalists reached a settlement with Horry County.

It calls for both sides to drop lawsuits in federal and state courts and prevents any other lawsuits over the project.

No word on what, if anything, either side got in exchange for the deal.

