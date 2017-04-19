Man from Conway arrested by deputies for solicitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, SC – On Wednesday, state Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a man from Conway was arrested for solicitation of a minor.

A press release from the attorney general’s office says Kenneth Howard McWilliams was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators say the suspect had conversations with the minor victim on social media regarding engaging in sexual activity.

McWilliams was was charged on Tuesday with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Booking information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirms McWilliams was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s office, the press release says.