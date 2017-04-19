Former Horry County teacher arrested for solicitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, SC – Friday afternoon, Horry County School officials confirmed the man arrested this week for solicitation of a minor was a former teacher.

On Wednesday, state Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Kenneth Howard McWilliams was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators say the suspect had conversations with the minor victim on social media regarding engaging in sexual activity.

Horry County Schools spokesperson Teal Britton says McWilliams was employed August 1, 2008 to August 16, 2009 as an AVID Coach at the HCS Early College High School. He was also employed as a teacher at the Horry County Education Center August 17, 2009 to September 24, 2014 when resigned.

McWilliams was was charged on Tuesday with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Booking information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirms McWilliams was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s office, the press release says.