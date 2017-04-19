Former teacher in Horry, Marion Counties arrested for solicitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, SC – According to the SC Board of Education, a former teacher’s educator certificate was suspended Friday after he was charged for solicitation of a minor.

Officials say he was teaching in Marion County when the allegations surfaced, but he was previously employed by Horry County Schools.

The order of summary suspension from the state board says Kenneth McWilliams was an English teacher at Johnakin Middle School from August to April 14, following allegations he enticed a 14-year-old to engage in sexual activity on social media.

“He had prior knowledge of the female and her age from being her teacher,” the document says.

On Wednesday, state Attorney General Alan Wilson announced McWilliams was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Horry County Schools spokesperson Teal Britton says McWilliams was employed August 1, 2008 to August 16, 2009 as an AVID Coach at the HCS Early College High School. He was also employed as a teacher at the Horry County Education Center August 17, 2009 to September 24, 2014 when resigned.

McWilliams was was charged on Tuesday with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Booking information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirms McWilliams was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s office, the press release says.