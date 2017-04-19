Man shot while sitting in vehicle, Myrtle Beach police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police officers are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

According to Lt. Joey Crosby, officers were called to 1901 Mr. Joe White Boulevard around 2 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, officers located a male victim that was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Crosby said the victim was sitting in his vehicle when one suspect got into the car, presented a gun, and demanded the victim’s money. A second suspect stood outside of the vehicle. The victim attempted to leave when the suspect shot at the vehicle, striking the victim, Crosby said.

Crosby said the victim is refusing to cooperate in the investigation and would not let police examine his car for evidence.

If anyone has any information on this incident please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.