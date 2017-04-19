MYR hosts TSA Precheck enrollment events

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach International Airport is holding an enrollment event this week for people interested in the TSA Precheck program.

The TSA Precheck program allows qualifying travelers to speed through airport security lines without removing their shoes, laptops, liquids, belts and jackets.

A post on the Myrtle Beach International Airport says enrollment will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday at MYR. They are accepting walk-ins, just be sure to bring your passport or birth certificate.

The membership costs $85 and lasts four years, according to the TSA. The application fee covers an in-depth background check, fingerprinting, identity verification, and other program costs.

More than four million people are already enrolled in the program and 97 percent of passengers wait less than five minutes to get through security lines.

Another post on the airport’s page says MYR continues to get busier and busier. During March 2017, 156,809 passengers passed through the Myrtle Beach International Airport, an increase of 12.4 percent in March 2016.

You can find an online application and more information here.