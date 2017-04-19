Myrtle Beach Film Festival gets underway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The 12th Annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival is being held at Grand 14 Cinema at the Market Common.

More than 40 movies are being screened including features, short films, and documentaries.

“We have just had rave reviews so far, the first two nights, opening nights. People are like, “Wow. I can’t even believe the quality of these films.” Tonight, same thing, this is the first block. We’ve got four of the first seven films that are in the first block, four of the filmmakers are here. They’ve traveled all the way here with their films,” said Myrtle Beach International Film Festival Founder Jerry Dalton.

The event lasts through Saturday and you can get tickets at myrtlebeachfilmfestival.com.