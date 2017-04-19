Myrtle Beach Police respond to reports of discharged weapon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department are investigating reports of a discharged weapon Wednesday night.

Lt. Joey Crosby, spokesman for the department, says officers were dispatched to the area of King Street and Graham Street just before 9:30 p.m.

“Officers are on scene and have not located anyone that was shot or injured as a result of this incident,” Crosby noted in a media release.

Officers are attempting to analyze evidence and identify a suspect.

If you have any information, call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382.