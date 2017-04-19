Myrtle Beach police respond to shots fired call near 65th Ave.

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police were called to Hawthorne Lane Wednesday about shots fired in the area.

Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the incident was called in at 12:01 p.m. at a location near 65th Avenue North.

Shots were fired into the ground or the air and no one was injured.  This incident does not appear to be connected to any other recent shootings, Lt. Crosby says.

One person has been detained for questioning, but police say there are no arrests or charges filed in reference to the issue.

 

