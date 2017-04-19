Pelicans beat Astros to even series

COURTESY MYRTLE BEACH PELICANS

MYRTLE BEACH – Eddy Martinez homered and Justin Steele, Dillon Maples and Scott Effross combined to blank the Buies Creek Astros 6-0 Tuesday at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

With the Pelicans (6-7) and Astros (9-4) scoreless through six and a half innings, a dropped third strike put Trent Giambrone on base against reliever Andrew Thome (0-1). Martinez then deposited a two-run home run over the left field wall breaking the scoreless tie.

Justin Steele scattered five hits in 5.1 innings, whiffing five against two walks. Despite another strong start, the left-hander did not factor into the decision.

Buies Creek starter Alex Winkelman (0-0) tossed six shutout inning and struck out 10. He retired the final 13 Pelicans he faced.

The Pelicans will play the rubber match of their three-game series with Buies Creek on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Birds RHP Oscar De La Cruz (1-1, 1.80 ERA) goes against Astros RHP Justin Ferrell (1-1, 10.57 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn.