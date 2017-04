MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion election officials say SLED is investigating after a woman reported issues voting in last week’s city election.

Marion Elections Coordinator Theresa Moody says a woman went to vote during the election and was told she had already voted absentee. The woman said that was impossible, so Moody contacted the Sheriff who told her to report the issue to SLED.

Officials say they aren’t sure how long the investigation will take.