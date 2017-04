DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating several cases of theft from unlocked cars in Darlington.

Deputies released video footage of at least one suspect entering unlocked cars near Mineral Springs Road early Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the thefts or the suspect in the video is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-398-4501 or crime stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.