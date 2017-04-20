$150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Kingstree

COLUMBIA, SC – A Powerball ticket sold in Kingstree for Wednesday’s drawing is worth $150,000.

A press release from lottery officials says the winning ticket was purchased at the Sav Way store on North Longstreet Street.

Because the player paid an additional $1 for PowerPlay, their $50,000 prize tripled to $150,000 when a “3” multiplier was selected.

Powerball® – Wednesday, April 19

1 – 19 – 37 – 40 – 52 Powerball: 15

More than 8,400 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $150,000. More than 3,800 purchased PowerPlay to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by three.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $90 million.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 3X multiplier being selected are 1 in 3.31, when the jackpot is $150 million or less. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Proceeds from the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.