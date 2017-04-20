Ambulance stolen from outside of hospital in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC – Wednesday night an ambulance was stolen from outside Carolina Pines Hospital in Hartsville, according to County Administrator Charles Stewart.

Stewart says emergency medical services took a patient to the hospital. While the crew was inside the hospital, someone stole the ambulance from the bay, drove it seven to eight miles, and left it on the side of the road.

All Darlington County ambulances are equipped with tracking software so officials were able to use the software to locate the ambulance on South Center Road.

There was no damage to the ambulance and nothing stolen, except for the ignition key.

The ambulance will be evaluated and new keys made prior to placing it back into service.