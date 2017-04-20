Fallen SC officer’s patrol car vandalized, Wofford student arrested

Charles Coulson was arrested Wednesday night after Spartanburg Police say he vandalized the memorial for fallen officer Jason Harris.

An officer saw Coulson grab flowers and a wreath off of the patrol car and drag them across the parking lot.

The officer stated that Coulson was grossly intoxicated and smelled of alcohol.

Coulson was arrested and charged with littering and public disorderly conduct.

Coulson is currently a Wofford student. He was a member of the soccer team, Wofford says he was was suspended for violation of team rules before this incident.

The memorial for Officer Harris remains in front of City Hall.