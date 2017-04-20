Florence County Council awards two large donations to Miracle League; Honors Special Olympians

Related Coverage Miracle League of Florence County talks field, playground effort with leaders

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Miracle League in Florence received two large donations today during the Florence County Council meeting.

The Bruce Lee Foundation donated the $300,000, plus the Betty S. Campbell foundation donated $250,000.

Florence County donated $45,000 and space at the Greenwood Athletic Park.

The Miracle League will use some of the money to rubberize or make the field safer for the players.

Florence County Chairman Kent Caudle explained, “They said they had a 68 year old that was a regular participant that said he was never picked for a team. Imagine how that made him feel to get out there. It doesn’t matter how high you can jump or fast you are. They may not be able to walk or talk or swing a bat but they participate.”

Council also approved a resolution recognizing Latrice Pringle, Jackie Hoch, and Keith Frostick for earning medals at the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter games in Austria.

Jackie Hoch, alpine skiing Olympian said, “I just want to thank all the volunteers, coach’s families, and everybody. Thank you for supporting us. We couldn’t do this without you. Thank you so much and we’re really glad to be back home. We’re going to celebrate and have a party!”