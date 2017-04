LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are investigating after a robbery at Horton Homes in Little River.

Tweets from the Horry County Police Department say officials are looking for a mid-2000 dark colored 4-door Chevy Silverado in connection to the robbery.

Police say a white Chevy 2500 work truck and a trans lift were stolen.

Horton Homes (Little River) robbery:

Items stolen…. white Chevy 2500 work truck & Trans Lift #RT pic.twitter.com/QDOH2to5Eg — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) April 20, 2017

Horton Homes (Little River) robbery: Suspect's vehicle…mid-2000, dark colored, 4 door Chevy Silverado. #RT pic.twitter.com/U0qRVuPwti — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) April 20, 2017