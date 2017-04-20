Myrtle Beach Tanger Outlets stores hiring dozens of employees for summer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The stores at the Tanger Outlets in the Grand Strand are hiring more than 60 full and part time positions for the summer season. Both locations of the outlets are looking for new employees. A full listing of available positions is available at each location’s employment website.

Job postings for the Highway 17 location (Suite 210; 10835 Kings Road, Myrtle Beach, SC) can be found here: www.tangeroutlet.com/myrtlebeach17/careers

Job postings for the Highway 501 location (Suite M115; 4635 Factory Stores Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC) can be found here: www.tangeroutlet.com/myrtlebeach501/careers.