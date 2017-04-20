Pee Dee Realtor® Association sponsoring Run for Hope 5K Run/Walk

FLORENCE, SC – The Pee Dee REALTOR® Association, in partnership with the House of Hope, is organizing and sponsoring the first annual “RUN FOR HOPE” 5k Run/Walk to benefit the Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter on June 24, 2017. Race will begin at 9:00 a.m.

This event is raising funds to provide emergency shelter and services for the local homeless men, women, and children in the Pee Dee Community.

The race will be held Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 500 Second Loop Rd., Florence (Post Office/Margaritas Parking Lot). Registration will begin at 7:45 a.m. with the run/walk starting at 9:00 am.

Finisher medals will be given to all participants. Overall finisher male /female will be given and age division awards will be given at the end of the race. Age divisions will be 9 and under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60 and older.

To register to run or walk- https://runforhopesc.itsyourrace.com/.

Packet Pick-up will be at the Realtor Association located at 1375 Celebration Blvd. on June 23 from 5-7 pm (Use doors on backside of building)

Sponsorship opportunities available, contact the Pee Dee REALTOR® Association for more information at 843-665-2242.

-The above information is from a press release.