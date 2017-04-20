Pelicans fall to Buies Creek in series finale

COURTESY MYRTLE BEACH PELICANS

MYRTLE BEACH – Bryant Flete’s home run in the bottom of the first inning was not enough for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Wednesday in a 4-3 rubber match loss to the Buies Creek Astros at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

With the Pelicans (6-8) ahead 2-0, Christian Correa led off the top of the fifth inning for the Astros (10-4) with a double. Myrtle Beach starter Oscar De La Cruz (1-2) then walked Eduaro De Oleo. A sacrifice bunt moved both runners into scoring position. With Myles Straw batting, a wild pitch brought Correa into score for the Astros’ first run of the game. Straw then tripled into right field, scoring De Oleo and tying the game at two. Following a pitching change, Oswaldo Duarte brought in Straw with an RBI single, giving Buies Creek their first lead of the game at 3-2.