Update: Police arrest suspect in Conway homicide

CONWAY (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested Jamar Freddie Williams on Sunday afternoon. Williams is charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a man and left him in the road in March.

Williams is accused of killing 31-year-old Jason Bradley Smith from Conway. The Horry County Coroner’s Office says the man was found lying face down in the middle of Johnson Shelly Road with multiple gunshot wounds on March 18.

At one point, Williams was #1 on Horry County’s “Most Wanted” list. .

Williams also faces charges for simple possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct. His bail has not been set.