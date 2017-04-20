Police identify suspect in Conway homicide

Related Coverage Police ask for help solving homicide of Conway man

CONWAY (WBTW) – Horry County police have named the person they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a man and leaving him in the road in March.

A press release from police spokesperson Krystal Dotson says officers are looking for Jamar Freddie Williams on murder charges.

Williams is accused of killing 31-year-old Jason Bradley Smith from Conway. The Horry County Coroner’s Office says the man was found lying face down in the middle of Johnson Shelly Road with multiple gunshot wounds on March 18.

The suspect is about 180 pounds, 5’9″ tall, and drives a gold Hyundai Sonata. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Horry County Police ask that anyone with information call 843-915-8041.