Poll: Marijuana legalization support hits all-time high

By Published:
In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, a marijuana joint is rolled in San Francisco. On Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, the American Academy of Pediatrics is highlighting warnings about marijuana's potential harms for teens amid increasingly lax laws and attitudes on pot use. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

A solid majority of Americans think marijuana should be legal, according to a CBS News poll.

61% say it should be legal. They say that is a 5 point increase from this time last year.

CBS compared it 1979 where 27% said it should be legal.

They also asked people if medical marijuana use should be legal.

88% favored it.

CBS says 71% oppose the federal government’s efforts to stop it’s sale in states that have legalized it.

69% said they think drug abuse should be treated as an addiction and mental health problem instead of a crime.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said there is a connection between marijuana and violent crime.

Only 23% of American’s agree with him, according to the poll.

You can read the full report on the poll here.

