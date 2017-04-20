Second person charged after Georgetown shooting incident

Related Coverage Andrews man jailed for attempted murder after two women claim to be his girlfriend

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – A woman from Andrews is the second person who has been charged in reference to a shooting that happened after an argument between two women April 10.

Katneshia Alona Boyd, 27, turned herself in to Georgetown deputies Wednesday and was charged for obstructing justice and pointing and presenting a firearm. Booking records show Boyd was booked at 8:03 a.m. and released at 11:16 a.m. on a $10,000 bond.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley, deputies had previously arrested Dominique Middleton, 25, of Andrews, for shooting a 19-year-old.

Deputies report that Middleton, the alleged gunman, invited his girlfriend to meet him at his sister’s house on Myrtle Road near Andrews. Middleton’s girlfriend, a 20-year-old woman from Columbia, was in Georgetown County with her sister and another friend to pick up W2 tax documents. The three drove to the home of Middleton’s sister, where they were confronted by another woman, also claiming to be Middleton’s girlfriend, who said she “wanted to fight,” the report states.

The two women began arguing, according to deputies, and multiple shots were fired. The 19-year-old shooting victim was hit by three bullets in the right leg and was taken to the hospital.