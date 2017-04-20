SLED arrests Bennettsville man after he threatens sheriff, tries to enter home

By Published:

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW)- A man from Bennettsville was arrested Monday by SLED after he made threats against the Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon while trying to enter the sheriff’s home.

A press release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says 48-year-old Charles Keith Robinson was charged with threatening the life, person or family of a public official and entering or attempting to enter a house or vessel without breaking in with intent to steal.

Threatening the lift of a public official is a felony that carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, or both. The second charge carries a penalty upon conviction of up to 10 years in prison, a fine at the discretion of the court, or both.

The case was investigated by SLED at the request of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Department.

Robinson was booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s