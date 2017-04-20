SLED arrests Bennettsville man after he threatens sheriff, tries to enter home

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW)- A man from Bennettsville was arrested Monday by SLED after he made threats against the Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon while trying to enter the sheriff’s home.

A press release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says 48-year-old Charles Keith Robinson was charged with threatening the life, person or family of a public official and entering or attempting to enter a house or vessel without breaking in with intent to steal.

Threatening the lift of a public official is a felony that carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, or both. The second charge carries a penalty upon conviction of up to 10 years in prison, a fine at the discretion of the court, or both.

The case was investigated by SLED at the request of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Department.

Robinson was booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center.