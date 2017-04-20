Wallet Wednesday: Ideas for using your tax return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Scott Dietrich joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Monday for a Wallet Wednesday interview about good ways to use your tax refund. About 80% of American tax filers will get a refund. On average, that refund is more than $2,000.

Before talking about tax refunds, we took an opportunity to ask about Dietrich’s wife Erin who got a lot of attention online as the “giraffe mom” after she spoofed the live feed of April the giraffe in New York. Mrs. Dietrich recently had an opportunity to visit April after she gave birth. Watch the video for an update on that trip.

Scott Dietrich’s ideas for how to spend your tax refund are below. Watch the video to hear a little more about why you may want to consider the ideas to put your refund to work for you.

Help fund you IRA (individual retirement account)

Contribute to a 529 plan, which saves money for college education in South Carolina. (or use the education savings plan for whichever state you live in)

Use the refund to diversify your portfolio. That can ensure we are ready for the unexpected.

Pay off debt. Improve your financial picture by reducing your debt load and by prioritizing.