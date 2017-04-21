Around Town: ‘Local Grooves Local Brews’ Craft Beer Festival Tonight

House of Blues says it’s the “Ultimate Craft Beer & Music Festival featuring the finest Breweries, Hottest Bands & Tastiest Food!”

Doors open at 6:00pm for general admission.

General Admission is $13.00 (All tickets are subject to applicable service fees via all points of sale.)

Sampling Wristbands will be available for sale throughout the venue for $15.00 and can be used for beer and/or food samples & non-alcoholic beverages.

VIP Package includes the following: VIP Early Entry into the venue at 5pm, 1 General Admission Ticket, 1 Sampling Wristband, 1 Food Voucher + Swag Bag. (Limited Availability)

Local Grooves: Backfire & Joe’s On Call

Local Brews: Abita Brewing, Oskar Blues, Stone Brewing, Thomas Creek, Highland Brewing, New South, Holy City, RJ Rocker, Ballast Point & Southern Tier

Information provided by House of Blues.