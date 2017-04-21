CCU holds on to beat Georgia Southern

COURTESY CCU ATHLETICS

CONWAY – Georgia Southern’s ninth-inning come-back fell one run short thanks to Billy Cooke’s second highlight-reel catch in as many innings as the 29th-ranked Chanticleers held on for a 6-5 victory over the Eagles Friday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Down 6-2 to start the ninth, Georgia Southern (24-14, 9-7 Sun Belt) scored three times and looked as if the tying run was going to score before Cooke chased down a deep fly ball to the centerfield wall to record the third out and seal the win. Coastal Carolina improves to 24-13-1, 11-4-1 in the Sun Belt.

Cooke, who was 3-for-4 at the plate as well, had an impressive diving catch in the right-center field in the eighth inning. Peyton Isaacson was also 3-for-4 with three RBI, while Wood Myers added two hits and scored twice.

Alex Cunningham (5-1) picked up the win. He allowed six hits and two runs (two solo home runs) in seven innings. He did not walk a batter and stuck out nine, including the last batter he faced in the seventh. He also had at least one strikeout in each of his seven innings.

Bobby Holmes picked up his second save of the season. He entered with bases loaded and no outs in the ninth. While he allowed two of his inherited runners to score on ground outs, the junior did not allow a hit and got help from Cooke for the final out to get the save.