Coroner called after helicopter struck trees, crashed in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee confirms he has been called to a helicopter crash near Timmonsville Highway Friday evening.

The coroner says he is not sure how many people are involved in the crash.

According to the FAA, a 47G helicopter struck trees and crashed in a field in Darlington about 5 p.m. Friday.

Only the pilot was on board. The FAA says local authorities will release the name and condition of the pilot and the FAA will release the aircraft registration after that. The National Transportation Safety Board will determine probable cause.

