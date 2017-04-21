County sued by whistle blower for failing to investigate wrongdoing in police department

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A former professional standards investigator is suing Horry County after he says the county retaliated against him after he reported wrongdoing by officers of the police department.

The lawsuit was filed by Matthew Darrah on Thursday and says Darrah was hired by the Horry County Police Department in March 2013 after previously serving as police office for the department.

The plaintiff reported directly to Chief of Police Saundra Rhodes and while he worked for Horry County police, he says he uncovered illegalities in the police department, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges there were cases not investigated by various members of the police department and also cites “numerous discrepancies, illegalities and violations of state and federal law by various members of the Horry County Police Department.” The former investigator also accused the police department of falsifying evidence records.

When he reported the issues to Chief Rhodes, his findings were never investigated.

According to the document, the officer made a formal complaint against the chief on November 23, 2015 and got an email the next day from a lieutenant who informed him he was going to pick up his gun, badge and car. The former investigator was later told he would be moving from his position as investigator with internal affairs to a new position reviewing business licenses and inspecting tow trucks. The lawsuit also says the investigator was eventually terminated.

News13 reached out to Horry County for comment on the lawsuit and received the following:

“It is county policy not to provide any commentary on substantive matters relating to pending litigation. Thanks.”