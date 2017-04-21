Darlington police search for man who assaulted officers, drove away

By Published: Updated:

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington police are looking for a man who assaulted two officers and drove away during a traffic stop.

The Darlington City Police Department says they’re looking Lucius Zimmerman of Darlington.

During a traffic stop on South Main Street, Zimmerman assaulted two police officers and fled in a Gold SUV, according to a post on the Darlington Police Department Facebook page. Police confirm neither officers involved were significantly injured.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact local law enforcement.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s