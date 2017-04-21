City demolition permit issued for Palace Theatre

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach issued a demolition permit Wednesday for the Palace Theatre, city spokesperson Mark Kruea said.

The demolition permit says the work will be done by Lowcountry Unlimited Inc in North Charleston.

A project license issued last week by DHEC initially stated the demolition would begin April 25, 2017 and be complete by June 9, 2017. According to Kruea, the DHEC permit had to be brought to city officials so crews could secure a city demolition permit before work may begin. The city permit was the final piece of paperwork required in the demolition process.

Damage from Hurricane Matthew prompted officials to close the building back in October. Court documents reveal that Myrtle Beach conducted an on-site inspection of the Palace Theater Jan. 10, and the building was not up to code.

The city requested the owners of the property to get the building up to code, or tear it down. Earlier in April, city spokesperson Mark Kruea confirms representatives for Chapin Co., the registered owners of the Palace Theatre, informed the city the building will be demolished.