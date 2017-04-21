Demolition date scheduled for Palace Theatre

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A demolition date has been scheduled for the Palace Theatre in Myrtle Beach, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A project license issued by DHEC Friday states the demolition will begin April 25, 2017 and be complete by June 9, 2017.

Damage from Hurricane Matthew prompted officials to close the building back in October. Court documents reveal that Myrtle Beach conducted an on-site inspection of the Palace Theater Jan. 10, and the building was not up to code.

The city requested the owners of the property to get the building up to code, or tear it down. Earlier in April, city spokesperson Mark Kruea confirms representatives for Chapin Co., the registered owners of the Palace Theatre, informed the city the building will be demolished.

According to Kruea, the DHEC permit must be brought to city officials so crews can secure a city demolition permit before work may begin.