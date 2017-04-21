Florence police arrest 2 in connection to meth lab at Colonial Inn

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police are investigating a possible meth lab at the Colonial Inn on South Irby Street.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, the special investigations unit developed information about potential drug activity at the inn.

Agents arrived at the business and met with the occupants of the room and took two people into custody after they located materials used in methamphetamine production around 3 p.m. Lt. Brandt says Ashley Renee Hunsucker and Charles Logan Jordan were charged with manufacturing methamphetamine.

The further investigation revealed that methamphetamine had been manufactured in the room and appropriate measures were taken to make the scene safe.

Units from the City of Florence Fire Department and Florence County EMS were also on scene.